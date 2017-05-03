Kerala MLA to Tie the Knot With Woman IAS Officer

Thiruvananthapuram: A two-time Congress legislator in Kerala, KS Sabarinathan, is marrying IAS officer Divya S Iyer, the politician announced on Tuesday.

Thirty four-year-old Sabarinathan, an engineer-turned-politician, is the son of Congress leader and former Speaker G Karthikeyan.

Iyer, 32 and a 2014 batch IAS officer, is the Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, her home town. She is a medical professional who joined the administrative service.

"We recently met and after interacting we felt we both have the same outlook and beliefs," the young legislator wrote on his Facebook page and sought the blessings from all.

Sabarinathan left a high-profile job with a leading company and contested elections from the Aruvikara Assembly constituency, which his father represented five times.

"It is a love-cum arranged marriage and we have known each other since the past few months," Sabarinathan told PTI.

The 2013 batch IAS officer said she and the MLA had first met for official purposes and their friendship grew later.

"I met sub-collector Divya at Thiruvananthapuram. When we became close,” Sabarinathan said in his post.

Besides the social media post, he also unveiled his wedding plan at a function in his constituency as the gathering including women cheered the young MLA.

The wedding is likely to be held here next month, family sources said.