Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases Kerala Nursery Education Exam Time Table 2018

Candidates who had appeared for the 1st year exams held in March 2017 are eligible to appear in the 2nd year exams in March 2018. Supply candidates need to appear for 1st-year exams separately.

Updated:November 11, 2017, 2:19 PM IST
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Nursery Education Exams 2018 Time Table for First Year and Second Year candidates. The exams will begin from 12th March 2018 and continue till 26th March 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the 1st year exams held in March 2017 are eligible to appear in the 2nd year exams in March 2018. Supply candidates need to appear for 1st-year exams separately. Regular candidates need to fill out an application form as mentioned in the official notification and get it attested by the Principal or the Head of their Institution. The candidates need to submit the attested application form along with the receipt of application fee to the Education Director of the department concerned.

Exam Duration:
Candidates will be given 2½ hours duration for the Kerala Nursery Education Examinations 2018. The exams will be held from 1:45 PM to 4:30 PM in the afternoon shift. Candidates will be given 15 minutes cool off period to understand the questions and the exam pattern before attempting the exam.

Exam Marks & Passing Grade
The exam papers will carry 100 marks each and candidates must achieve minimum ‘C’ grade to clear the exams.
Kerala Nursery Education Exams 2018 Time Table
12th March 2018 – Paper VI Child Activities and Methods
13th March 2018 – Paper V Child Development and Curriculum
15th March 2018 – Paper IV Child Development and Psychology (Paper-II)
19th March 2018 – Paper III Child Development and Health
22nd March 2018 – Paper II Child Development and Psychology
26th March  2018 – Paper I Philosophical and Sociological Foundations of Early Childhood Education

Supply & Private Candidates:
2nd-year students who had a supply in their 1st-year exams can give the supplementary exams. Candidates who failed to clear their 1st or 2nd-year exams can appear as Private candidates. These candidates need to apply separately to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan as guided in the official notification.
Candidates can go through the official notification here
