Kerala Pastor Convicted in Another Child Rape Case, Handed Jail Till Death

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala pastor, who is serving a 40-year jail term for raping a minor girl, was on Friday held guilty of raping another child by a Thrissur court and sentenced to life imprisonment until death.

Sanil K James, 35, had been removed by the Peechi Salvation Army Church when the first incident came to light during a counselling session. The first victim was 12 years old.

On Friday, Special Public Prosecutor Pious Mathew said in the second case the girl was raped between 2013 and 2015, the first time when she was 13 years old.

"She was raped for the first time in 2013 in the church premises and later at the accused’s residence. The girls and their families used to visit the church," Mathew said.

The girls did not speak about the incident to their parents. During the counselling session, the first victim spoke about it to the counsellor, who alerted the Child Welfare Committee and the police.

The pastor is currently serving imprisonment for 14 years in the first case.

When a Special Additional Sessions court sentenced him to 40 years jail term on March 1, the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) court had observed that the accused deserved no leniency as he brutally raped a hapless school girl and deserved maximum punishment.

