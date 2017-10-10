GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Priest Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 10-year-old Inside Church

Kerala priest has been serving at the Kandanthitta CSI church for last one year and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:October 10, 2017, 11:20 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A 65-year-old priest has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor inside a church in the district.

Father Devaraj was arrested on Monday for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl who had attended church on Sunday. The girl’s father told police that he saw his child being sexually abused while he entered the church to pick her up.

The priest has been serving at the Kandanthitta CSI church for last one year and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The case of rape has been filed against the priest under Section 367 of IPC and POCSO.
