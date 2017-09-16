Abducted Kerala Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Says Yemeni Captors Did Him no Physical Harm
Uzhunnalil said his captors procured tablets to treat his diabetes, and took care of him by giving him food and encouraging exercise indoors.
Uzhunnalil lost about 30 kilogrammes during his ordeal and was generally weakened.
Vatican City: A Catholic priest from India who was freed after being held 18 months in Yemen says he was never physically harmed during his captivity, even if his captors feigned hitting him on videos seeking ransom.
The Rev. Tom Uzhunnalil told reporters on Saturday that his kidnappers "have not injured me at all."
Government officials announced Tuesday that Uzhunnalil had been freed and brought to Vatican City. The head of the Salesian order to which Uzhunnalil belongs, Don AF Artime, said they have no knowledge of any ransom having been paid.
Uzhunnalil lost about 30 kilogrammes during his ordeal and was generally weakened. Uzhunnalil said his captors procured tablets to treat his diabetes, and took care of him by giving him food and encouraging exercise indoors.
