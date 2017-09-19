Kerala PSC List of 145 Last Grade Servants Promoted as Attenders Released at keralapsc.gov.in

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published a list of Last Grade Servants who have been promoted as Attenders on its official website - keralapsc.gov.in.As per the list uploaded by Kerala PSC, 145 candidates secured minimum 40% marks in the Eligibility Test held on July 7th 2016 last year and have been promoted from Last Grade Servants as Attenders in Government Service, Private Colleges, Private Engineering Colleges, Private Polytechnics, State Institute of Languages, Kerala Agricultural University, Aided Schools as well as Private Ayurvedic Colleges. Candidates who had appeared in the Eligibility Test can follow the instructions below to check if they’ve made it to the list or not.: Visit the official website - https://keralapsc.gov.in: Click on Latest Updates on homepage: Click on ELIGIBILITY LIST OF LAST GRADE SERVANTS FOR PROMOTION AS ATTENDERS IN GOVERNMENT/ AIDED SCHOOL/ COLLEGES: View or Download the list and take a Print Out for further referenceCandidates can apply for rechecking their answer scripts within 30 days from Tuesday by paying the prescribed fee of Rs 75/- via a chalan remitted in any State Treasury under the head of account "0051 PSC 105 State PSC 99 Examination Fee" addressed to the Joint Secretary, Departmental Test Wing, KPSC, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram - 695 004.Candidates interested in getting their answer scripts rechecked need to download the Re-Checking form from the official website on an A4 Sized page and send it to the Kerala PSC office. Candidates can also obtain the copy of their answer script for Part A and B by paying a fee of Rs 300 in any State treasury account under the head "0051-PSC-800-State PSC-99-Other Receipts" accompanied by a form for the same.Candidates applying after 30 days will not be entertained by the Kerala Publish Service Commission and their fee would not be refunded.