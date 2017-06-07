Kerala PSC Recruitment 2017 Notification Released For 117 Posts. Apply Online at keralapsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released a notification on its official website inviting interested and eligible candidates for filling up 117 posts.

The details of all the 117 posts are available on Kerala PSC's official website keralapsc.gov.in.

The last day for Submission of online application is June 14, 2017.

For becoming eligible for various posts, the candidates should be of age limit between 20 to 31 years of age.

Steps to apply for Kerala PSC recruitment 2017:

- Log Go to the official website keralapsc.gov.in

- Click on One Time Registration tab

- Fill in the details

- Login using the credentials provided by you during registration

- Read the instructions on the site to apply

- Download Kerala PSC recruitment 2017 application form and take a print copy for future reference

Some of the posts available are police constable, lower division clerk, forest driver, higher cecondary school teacher, confidential assistant, pharmacist assistant professor in infectious disease, assistant professor in gastroenterology, police constable, lower division clerk (LDC), laboratory technical assistant, math lecturer and medical officer.

Candidates will first have to appear for a written exam. After qualifying the written exam, candidates will be required to appear for the interview. Candidates who have applied for the post of driver will have to appear for the driving test.