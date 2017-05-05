Kerala SSLC Results 2017 to be Declared Today at Keralaresults.nic.in

Updated: May 5, 2017, 9:31 AM IST

New Delhi: The Kerala Board of Secondary Education will declare Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam Result 2017 on Friday.

About 4,55,906 regular students and 2,588 private students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exams this year. The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 28, 2017.

The results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in

In 2016, the results were declared on 27 April with pass percentage of 96.59%.

Steps to check the Kerala Board 10th results 2017:

Log on to official website Keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link, 'Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2017'

Enter Roll Number in the allocated field

Click ‘Submit’

Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2017 and take its printout

The results will also be available at other websites, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in.