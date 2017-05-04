Kerala SSLC Results 2017 to be Declared Tomorrow at Keralaresults.nic.in

Updated: May 4, 2017, 11:00 AM IST

New Delhi: The Kerala Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam Result 2017 on May 5.

Nearly 4,55,906 regular students and 2,588 private students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exams this year. The exams had begun from March 8.

The results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Steps to check the Kerala Board 10th results 2017:

Log on to official website Keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link, 'Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2017'

Enter Roll Number in the allocated field

Click ‘Submit’

Download the CGBSE 12th Result 2017 and take its printout

The results will also be available at other websites, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.nic.in, www.educationkerala.gov.in.