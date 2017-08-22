Kerala TET Answer Key 2017 Category I & II - August 12 Exam Released on keralapareekshabhavan.in
The Category I and Category II KTET examination was conducted on August 12, 2017 and the answer keys for both are available for the candidates who had appeared in the same.
Screenshot taken from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.
The Kerala TET Answer Key 2017 has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in.
The Category I and Category II KTET examination was conducted on 12th August 2017 and the answer keys for both are available for the candidates who had appeared in the same. Candidates can check the answer keys from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check Kerala TET 2017 Answer Keys for Category I and Category 2 exams?
Step 1: Visit the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 Answer Key”
Step 3: Choose the categories viz Category I or Category II to view the respective answer key
Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the same
The KTET 2017 selection comprises of four categories viz:
Category I – For Lower Primary classes
Category II – For Upper Primary classes
Category III – For High School classes
Category IV – For Language Teachers – Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to UP classes), Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education teachers.
Separate tests were conducted for the selection to each category. A huge number of candidates had appeared the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 test at various centers in the state. The KTET Category 1 & 2 was conducted on 12th August and KTET 3 & 4 on 19th August 2017. The answer keys of August 19th exam are expected within this week.
The tests comprised of total 150 objective type questions. In order to qualify the KTET examination, the general candidates have to score a minimum of 60% marks. However SC/ST/OBC/OEC category candidates, require 55%, and PH and visually impaired candidates, require 50% marks.
