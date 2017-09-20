Kerala TET Results 2017 Declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala TET Results 2017 have been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in.The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET-2017) was conducted on August 12th for Category I & II and on August 19th for Category III & IV, last month across various tests centers in the state of Kerala by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala.Candidates who had appeared for KTET 2017 can follow the instructions below to find their test result:Step 1: Visit the official website -Step 2: Click on KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBLITY TEST AUGUST 2017 RESULT PUBLISHED......... Click here to get resultsStep 3: Select your Category viz Category I, II, III or IV; Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and SubmitStep 4: Download your result and take a Print Out if you have made it to the examThe qualifying marks for different reservation categories differ as per the following:General Category Candidates need to obtain minimum 60% marks to qualify Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. SC/ST/OBC/OEC Category candidates need to obtain minimum 55% whereas Physically Handicapped and Visually Impaired candidates need atleast 50% to qualify.The Teacher Eligibility Test – TET is conducted in every state for recruiting teachers in government schools. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test – TET is divided into 4 Categories viz:1. Category – I: Lower Primary Class Teachers2. Category – II: Upper Primary Class Teachers3. Category – III: High School Class Teachers4. Category – IV: Language Teachers (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu) upto Upper Primary classes, Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education teachers