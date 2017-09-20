GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala TET Results 2017 Declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET-2017) was conducted on August 12th for Category I & II and on August 19th for Category III & IV, last month across various tests centers in the state of Kerala by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala.

Updated:September 20, 2017, 6:12 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Kerala TET Results 2017 have been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Candidates who had appeared for KTET 2017 can follow the instructions below to find their test result:

How to Check Kerala TET Results 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBLITY TEST AUGUST 2017 RESULT PUBLISHED......... Click here to get results

Step 3: Select your Category viz Category I, II, III or IV; Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Submit

Step 4: Download your result and take a Print Out if you have made it to the exam

The qualifying marks for different reservation categories differ as per the following:
General Category Candidates need to obtain minimum 60% marks to qualify Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. SC/ST/OBC/OEC Category candidates need to obtain minimum 55% whereas Physically Handicapped and Visually Impaired candidates need atleast 50% to qualify.

The Teacher Eligibility Test – TET is conducted in every state for recruiting teachers in government schools. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test – TET is divided into 4 Categories viz:

1. Category – I: Lower Primary Class Teachers
2. Category – II: Upper Primary Class Teachers
3. Category – III: High School Class Teachers
4. Category – IV: Language Teachers (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu) upto Upper Primary classes, Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education teachers
