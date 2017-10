Kerala University B.Com, B.Sc (Botany) and Biotechnology 3rd Semester Results Released on keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University B.Com, B.Sc (Botany) and Biotechnology 3rd Semester December 2016 results have been declared by Kerala University on its official website - keralauniversity.ac.in The last date for applying for the revaluation of B.Com (Commerce with computer application), Commerce and Tax Procedure 3rd semester is November 6th 2017. Revaluation application last date for B.Sc Botany and Biotechnology 3rd Semester December 2016 is November 13th 2017.Candidates who had appeared for the 3rd Semester B.com Commerce with computer application, Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice, and B.Sc Botany & Biotechnology third semester examinations in December 2016 can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - keralauniversity.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ under the ‘Examination’ tab towards the end of the pageStep 3 – It will take you to: https://exams.keralauniversity.ac.in/Login/index.php?reslt=1 Step 4 – Click on the relevant result and download the pdf fileStep 5 – Check your result and save the pdf file or take a print out for further referenceEstablished in the year 1937, Kerala University was earlier known as University of Travancore. It is located at Thiruvananthapuram in the state of Kerala. The varsity has sixteen faculties and forty one departments of teaching and research. Thousands of candidates are enrolled in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, diploma and research programmes of the Kerala University. It has over 150 affiliated colleges apart from various study centres in Kerala.