Kerala University B.Com, B.Sc (Botany) and Biotechnology 3rd Semester Results Released on keralauniversity.ac.in
Kerala University B.Com, B.Sc (Botany) and Biotechnology 3rd Semester December 2016 results available on the official website of the university.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.keralauniversity.ac.in/
Kerala University B.Com, B.Sc (Botany) and Biotechnology 3rd Semester December 2016 results have been declared by Kerala University on its official website - keralauniversity.ac.in.
The last date for applying for the revaluation of B.Com (Commerce with computer application), Commerce and Tax Procedure 3rd semester is November 6th 2017. Revaluation application last date for B.Sc Botany and Biotechnology 3rd Semester December 2016 is November 13th 2017.
Candidates who had appeared for the 3rd Semester B.com Commerce with computer application, Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice, and B.Sc Botany & Biotechnology third semester examinations in December 2016 can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:
How to check results of Kerala University 3rd Semester December 2016 B.Com, B.Sc Botany and Biotechnology?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - keralauniversity.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ under the ‘Examination’ tab towards the end of the page
Step 3 – It will take you to:https://exams.keralauniversity.ac.in/Login/index.php?reslt=1
Step 4 – Click on the relevant result and download the pdf file
Step 5 – Check your result and save the pdf file or take a print out for further reference
About Kerala University
Established in the year 1937, Kerala University was earlier known as University of Travancore. It is located at Thiruvananthapuram in the state of Kerala. The varsity has sixteen faculties and forty one departments of teaching and research. Thousands of candidates are enrolled in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, diploma and research programmes of the Kerala University. It has over 150 affiliated colleges apart from various study centres in Kerala.
The last date for applying for the revaluation of B.Com (Commerce with computer application), Commerce and Tax Procedure 3rd semester is November 6th 2017. Revaluation application last date for B.Sc Botany and Biotechnology 3rd Semester December 2016 is November 13th 2017.
Candidates who had appeared for the 3rd Semester B.com Commerce with computer application, Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice, and B.Sc Botany & Biotechnology third semester examinations in December 2016 can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:
How to check results of Kerala University 3rd Semester December 2016 B.Com, B.Sc Botany and Biotechnology?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - keralauniversity.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Results’ under the ‘Examination’ tab towards the end of the page
Step 3 – It will take you to:https://exams.keralauniversity.ac.in/Login/index.php?reslt=1
Step 4 – Click on the relevant result and download the pdf file
Step 5 – Check your result and save the pdf file or take a print out for further reference
About Kerala University
Established in the year 1937, Kerala University was earlier known as University of Travancore. It is located at Thiruvananthapuram in the state of Kerala. The varsity has sixteen faculties and forty one departments of teaching and research. Thousands of candidates are enrolled in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, diploma and research programmes of the Kerala University. It has over 150 affiliated colleges apart from various study centres in Kerala.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Veere Di Wedding First Look: Kareena, Sonam, Shikha, Swara Glam Up For Shaadi of the Year
- These Pictures of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visiting the Same Doctor Go Viral
- Five Vacations You Can Take Before 2017 Ends
- Watch 'Magic' Penalty That Leaves Thai Goalie Red-Faced
- Assam Tourism's Video Featuring Priyanka Chopra is Winning the Internet