A 23-year-old woman who had converted to Islam in Kasargode district of Kerala has said she is ‘returning’ to Hinduism, alleging that her friends had “misguided” her into changing her faith. She added that she was scared by the description of “hell” in certain books her friends had given her.Athira, 23, had moved out of her parents’ home in Kasargode in July, leaving behind a 15-page letter which said she was going to study Islam.After converting to Islam, Athira changed her name to Ayesha and also reportedly tried to get her parents converted.Her parents then filed a complaint with the police, following which Athira appeared before a magistrate. On July 27, she was sent to a woman’s home.She was later produced in the Kerala High Court on the basis of a habeas corpus petition filed by her parents. Athira was then sent home with her parents with the permission to practise Islam.Addressing a press conference earlier this week, Athira said she had converted to Islam as she was curious about the religion. She said she had seen her Muslim friends pray and had asked them about Islam, following which they reportedly gave her some books to read.Alleging that she was misguided, Athira said she was scared by the description of hell in those books. “I thought that since I know about this now, I would be doomed to hell if I don’t follow the rules,” she said.She also alleged that “someone” from the Popular Front of India had coached her into giving statements in court.Her decision to “return” to Hinduism was reportedly influenced by a visit with her parents to the Arsha Vidya Samajam, where she studied Hinduism. “I then came to realize that my decision to convert to Islam was wrong. I did not have much knowledge about my faith then. I do now,” she said.