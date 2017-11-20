Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson Denied Permission to Visit Hadiya

: Kerala State Women's Commission Chairperson was on Monday denied permission to visit Hadiya, the woman at the centre of the 'Kerala love jihad' case, by her father.Commission Chairperson MC Josephine visited Hadiya's home to ensure that her travel to Delhi - to appear before the Supreme Court on November 27 - is planned carefulluy.Josephine informed Hadiya's family that the journey should be by air and that the Commission will bear the expense for the same. However the girl's father declined this offer and said that the details regarding the travel cannot be revealed.Currently, only people permitted by her father can visit Hadiya.Hadiya's is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Twenty four-year-old Akila Asokan converted to Islam and later married Shafin Jahan last year.The Commission has asked for a report from the district police chief regarding the travel arrangements and safety measures undertaken for taking Hadiya to Delhi.Hadiya is being subjected to strict restrictions at her home where she cannot interact with her friends, said the Commission.