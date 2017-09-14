Kerala Women's Commission Head Gets Death Threats, Human Excreta by Post

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson M C Josephine has received death threats and human excreta by post.The commission said that the threats started after they filed a case against MLA P C George.The case against George is related to his alleged derogatory remarks against the actress who was abducted and sexually assaulted in Kochi in February 2017.Josephine said that she will hand over the letter to the police. “Human excreta has been sent twice to this office by post. I have been receiving these letters for some time now,” she said.“The letters were also abusive apart from threatening. I will not say that this is done by the followers of PC George, but the letter can indicate many things,” she added.George, an independent MLA, had made insensitive and derogatory remarks about the actress in the last week of July. Questioning her statement in the kidnapping and sexual assault case, he asked, “If the victim was so brutally assaulted as the police says, how could she get back to work the next day?”The victim, a popular south Indian actress, was abducted and sexually assaulted in Kochi on February 17 while she was on her way back from a shooting location.A group of men who stopped her car after a chase, sexually assaulted her in the moving vehicle for about two hours. They also allegedly took pictures and videos of the crime before dropping her off by the roadside.Popular Malayalam actor Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan have both been question extensively by the police. Kavya, a state-award winning actress who has worked in over 76 Malayalam films, married Dileep in 2015 following his divorce from his first wife Manju Warrier.The police case is that a supari of Rs 1.5 crore was offered for the attack. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason for the crime, with police saying that Dileep had a bitter falling out with the actress who is a good friend of Manju.Dileep, charged under various IPC sections including criminal conspiracy, has been lodged in a jail in his home town of Aluva since his arrest on July 10.His second bail plea was also rejected by the Kerala High Court.