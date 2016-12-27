From CWG Scam-accused to IOA President: Key Facts About Suresh Kalmadi
A file image of former Congress MP and 2010 Commonwealth Games scam accused Suresh Kalmadi. (Getty Images)
In a controversial decision, 2010 Commonwealth Games scam accused and former Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi was appointed the life president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
The former Congress leader was jailed and later released on bail in connection with the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam.
Key facts about Suresh Kalmadi:
. Kalmadi was the chief of the 2010 CWG Organising Committee
· He was sacked for allegedly abusing his official position and causing a loss of over Rs. 90 crore.
· Kalmadi was accused of handing out a Rs. 141-crore contract to Swiss Timing for its timing equipment - the deal was allegedly inflated by Rs. 95 crores.
· CBI in 2011 filed a chargesheet against Kalmadi
· In 2010, Kalmadi was suspended from Congress Party
. Kalmadi was elected to 11th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha
