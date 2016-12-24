Key Takeaways From New Rules on Passport Application

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Friday announced new set of rules to ease out the application process for passport. The changes have been introduced to conform to the social necessities of the time.

Here are the major changes that have been introduced:

- Sadhus and sanyasis can now mention names of their spiritual gurus instead of biological parents under new passport rules.

- In case of proof of DOB while filing application, from now on, all applicants of passports can submit any one of the documents --transfer/School leaving/ Matriculation Certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar having the DOB of applicant, copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant, driving licence, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or LIC policy bond.

- In case of government servants, who are not able to obtain the Identity Certificate/No-Objection Certificate from their employer concerned and intend to get the passport on urgent basis can now get the passport by submitting a self- declaration that he/she has given prior Intimation letter to his/her employer informing that he/she was applying for an ordinary passport.

- From now on, single parents will also be able to apply for passports for their children.

- Passports can now be printed without the name of the father or the mother on the request of the applicant.

- No attestation/swearing by/before any Notary/Executive Magistrate/First Class Judicial Magistrate would be henceforth necessary, as per the new rules, which also do not require the applicant to provide the name of her/his spouse in case of separated or divorced persons.

- Orphaned children who do not have any proof of DOB such as Birth Certificate or the Matriculation Certificate or the declaratory court order, may now submit a declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage/Child Care Home on official letter head of the organisation confirming the DOB of the applicant.

- For children not born out of wedlock, the applicant should submit only self-declaration form while submitting the application and in case of issue of passport to in-country domestically-adopted children, submission of the registered adoption deed would no longer be required.

- For a child born through surrogacy, there was a specific list of documents required as per the Indian Council For Medical Research regulations.