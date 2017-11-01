15 Killed, 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

Fifteen people were reported dead and over 100 hundred injured when a blast took place at NTPC's thermal power plant at Unchahar in Rae Bareli district on Wednesday.The accident took place in unit six of the plant. According to initial reports, the accident happened after the steam pipe of the boiler plant burst open."Ash-pipe exploded due to pressure at NTPC plant in Raebareli, at least 100 injured," said DM Rae Bareli.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. As per reports, about 150 workers were present inside the plant when the accident took place. The project site where the blast happened produces 500 MW of electricity.UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who is on a three-day visit to Mauritius, took cognizance of the accident and directed Principal Secretary, Home, to send all possible help for the victims.He also tweeted and announced that injured will be treated at SGPGI, Lucknow, and that the UP Government will bear the treatment cost. The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for those who are killed, Rs 50 thousand for those who are seriously injured and Rs 25 thousand for the injured.Presently, no one is allowed inside the plant and CISF has taken over the plant as a precautionary measure. According to eyewitnesses, 9 people have died and many are untraceable post the blast in the boiler of the plant.It is being reported that the death toll could increase as the blast was quite big. However, nobody from NTPC administration has given any statement regarding the incident.