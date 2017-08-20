Kiran Bedi Where is Your Helmet, Asks Twitterati After Her 'Incognito' Scooter Ride

A clip of Night Round done 'incognito' to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.

Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

Good job. But where is helmet? — Shwetha Bhat (@shwethasamsekai) August 19, 2017

Rules and regulations for common citizens

They don't apply to politicians in general and LG in particular — Sury Vedula (@Sundance128) August 19, 2017

It's good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too. — मनीष सिंह🇮🇳 (@manish34) August 19, 2017

Everything is OK where is ur helmet madam? If Ruling people doesn't following the safety rules , then who will? — deepak kannan (@deepakkannan1) August 19, 2017

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city on Friday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night".She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.But not everyone was impressed with Bedi's little stunt, with some people on Twitter raising questions over why she was not wearing a helmet.