GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kiran Bedi Where is Your Helmet, Asks Twitterati After Her 'Incognito' Scooter Ride

After a "night round" of the city on Friday, Kiran Bedi told mediapersons that she felt Puducherry is safe for women even at night.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2017, 12:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kiran Bedi Where is Your Helmet, Asks Twitterati After Her 'Incognito' Scooter Ride
The image was tweeted by the official handle of the Lt Governor of Puducherry.
Puducherry: Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.

In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city on Friday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night".

She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".

The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.




But not everyone was impressed with Bedi's little stunt, with some people on Twitter raising questions over why she was not wearing a helmet.











Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.