Kiran Bedi Where is Your Helmet, Asks Twitterati After Her 'Incognito' Scooter Ride
After a "night round" of the city on Friday, Kiran Bedi told mediapersons that she felt Puducherry is safe for women even at night.
The image was tweeted by the official handle of the Lt Governor of Puducherry.
Puducherry: Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face and slanting her helmet, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.
In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city on Friday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night".
She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".
The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.
But not everyone was impressed with Bedi's little stunt, with some people on Twitter raising questions over why she was not wearing a helmet.
In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city on Friday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night".
She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".
The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.
A clip of Night Round done 'incognito' to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX
But not everyone was impressed with Bedi's little stunt, with some people on Twitter raising questions over why she was not wearing a helmet.
Good job. But where is helmet?— Shwetha Bhat (@shwethasamsekai) August 19, 2017
Rules and regulations for common citizens— Sury Vedula (@Sundance128) August 19, 2017
They don't apply to politicians in general and LG in particular
It's good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too.— मनीष सिंह🇮🇳 (@manish34) August 19, 2017
Everything is OK where is ur helmet madam? If Ruling people doesn't following the safety rules , then who will?— deepak kannan (@deepakkannan1) August 19, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Guarantees on Selection Because of Our Bench Strength, Warns Kohli
- Infosys Regrets Vishal Sikka’s Resignation; Issues Statement on His Current Role, Salary
- Top 5 Affordable Diesel Cars in India - Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 and more
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut's New Song Pinjra Tod Ke Will Uplift Your Spirit
- Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Edge UP Yoddha 36-29 With Final Flourish