Know You Seek Donations For Admission, Mamata Warns Private Schools

Kolkata: West Bengal government, on Wednesday, announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges. It has also made mandatory submission of balance sheets to the school educational department and formation of an 11-member Self-Regulatory Commission to keep an eye on these institutes to prevent malpractices.

The decision was taken after state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the representatives of more than 50 private schools and colleges at Town Hall on Wednesday.

“I have information on touts roaming around schools and asking for donations for admission. Parents are harassed and having a harrowing time to support their child’s education,” she said. She asked Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar and DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha to take stern action against these people.

While announcing the Self-Regulatory Commission, she said there will be a representative from the state education department, police and private schools.

Additionally, Mamata asked all the schools and colleges to maintain a logical fee structure. “It is unfortunate that there is no uniform system in schools and universities. Private schools and college will must also fix a certain number of seats for poor and meritorious students,” Mamata said. This is for the first time when Mamata held a meeting with private schools/college owners.

She held the meeting after being flooded with complaints from parents accusing private schools of charging exorbitant fees.

Meanwhile, several private schools owners expressed their displeasure over the government’s interference in their activities.

“The Bengal government formed a Self-Regulatory Commission where representatives from state education department will be present. We think that this was done deliberately so that government can interfere in our daily activities,” a director of one of the private schools said.

Another principal of a private school in Eastern Bypass, said, “This was a clever move by the government. Now we don’t have any option but to follow this. But this will send a bad message to those who want to invest in Bengal.