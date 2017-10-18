Kolkata Police Investigating Alleged Terror Plot to Kill CM Mamata Banerjee

The Kolkata police department is on high alert after a student received a WhatsApp message talking about a plot to kill West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.On Monday evening, a Polytechnic student in Murshidabad district received a WhatsApp message asking him to join a terror group. The sender told him that he was recruiting youths from across India and that good money will be given to those who join.When the student replied stating that he was not interested, the alleged terror recruiter replied, “We have a contract to kill CM of West Bengal.”When he reached the Berhampore Police Station to complain, the officer present asked him to ignore it and switch his off his phone.“The officer asked me to switch off my phone and told me everything will be alright. I wanted to lodge a complaint but he refused to accept it,” the student told News18.“I told him that the sender threated to kill the CM but they still didn’t file any complaint,” he added.Just as the student stepped out of the police station, he received a screenshot of his location from the alleged terror recruiter, who threatened to kill the post-graduate for reaching out to the police.Investigations into the matter started only when state intelligence agencies came to know of the matter.All that a police officer could tell News18 was that the message was sent from Florida.