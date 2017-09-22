Kolkata Police Tightens Security Before Durga Puja, Monitors Metro Stations

In a bid to intensify surveillance during the Durga Puja festivity this year, Kolkata police would keep an eye on the CCTV footage of all 23 metro rail stations in the city during the puja days, besides bolstering other security arrangements, a senior officer said."The CCTV footage of all 23 metro rail stations would be monitored from city police headquarters Lalbazar during the Puja days. The surveillance process has already started from Friday and would be continued till Navami (September 29)," said Additional Commissioner of Kolkata police, HQ, Supratim Sarkar.According to Sarkar, tentatively 8-10,000 police personnel including 5,000 temporary home guards would be posted on the streets of Kolkata during the pujas."There would be 346 police pickets, 14 river petrol teams, 13 Quick Response Teams, 24 Heavy Radio Flying Squads throughout the city. 46 watch towers are being erected and 74 additional security cameras are being installed at various city streets to monitor the crowd," he said.Police would place 28 ambulances and keep the fire tenders at eight strategic locations in case of an emergency. Six mobile assistance vans and 10 security vans would also be on duty."Apart from the main control rooms of Kolkata police, reserve control rooms at south Kolkata's Jadavpur, Tollygunj, Behala would be opened," the officer added.