Kolkata Sessions Court Holds a Person Guilty in Ranaghat Nun Rape Case

: The Sessions court in Kolkata held a person, Nazrul Islam Alias Naju, guilty in the Ranaghat nun rape case and convicted five others of robbery. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Kumkum Sinha.On March 14, 2015, a 72-year old nun at the Convent of Jesus and Mary at Ranaghat in the Nadia district was gang-raped by a group of people. They also decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 6 lakh.Later, the case was handed over to the CID, and on June 22, CID submitted the charge sheet naming Salim Sheikh, Gopal Sarkar, Khaleda Rahaman Mintoo, Milan Sarkar and Ohidul Seikh and Nazrul Islam for the robbery and rape at a convent school in Ranaghat.The report was, then, submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Bishnu Baran Mondal of Ranaghat Court by CID investigation officer Bijay Kumar Yadav.The main accused Nazrul, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national, was arrested at the Sealdah railway station when he got off a local train on June 17, 2015.Rest of the accused were arrested from Mumbai, Habra, Bongaon, and Sealdah. All the accused have been charged under IPC sections 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 376 (sexual assault), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 376 D (intercourse).