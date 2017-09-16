KPSC Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer Answer Key 2017 Released at kpsc.kar.nic.in; Objection Filing Deadline September 20
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had conducted examination for the post of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer (Civil and Mechanical) in the Department of Water Resources on September 9th and 10th to fill 889 vacant positions across the state.
KPSC Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer Answer Key 2017 has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on its official website - kpsc.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had conducted examination for the post of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer (Civil and Mechanical) in the Department of Water Resources on September 9th and 10th to fill 889 vacant positions across the state. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the official Answer Keys by following the instructions given below:
How to Download KPSC Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer Answer Key 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - kpsc.kar.nic.in
Step 2: For Assistant Engineer Answer Key, click on
ASSISTANT ENGINEER (WATER RESOURCE DEPARTMENT) EXAM DT 10-09-2017
For Junior Engineer Answer Key, click on
JUNIOR ENGINEER (WATER RESOURCE DEPARTMENT) EXAM DT 09-09-2017
Step 3: Download the Answer Keys and Compare your Answers
Step 4: Take a Print Out for future reference or save the Answer Keys in your system
The official answer keys are given for all three papers viz
General Paper - I
Specific Paper - I
Specific Paper – II
Process for Filing Objections
In case of any objections the candidates can file the same before September 20th 2017 by clicking on Format for Filing Objections on the same page. The Direct Link for the filing objections is:
http://kpsc.kar.nic.in/Key%20Answer%20Objection%20Format%20265-267.pdf
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has segregated the total 889 vacant posts in Water Resource Department as below:
1. Assistant Engineer: 600 Posts out of which Civil Engineer – 527 Posts and Mechanical Engineer – 73 Posts
2. Junior Engineer: 289 Posts out of which Civil Engineer – 246 Posts and Mechanical Engineer – 43 Posts
The candidates filing objections need to download the form from the above pdf and send a photocopy of reference material on the basis of which the objection is made. Also, the fee per objection question is ₹50 that must be accompanied with the above papers and form via an IPO or DD drawn in favor of “Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission.” Objections received without the requisite fees will not be entertained by the department however if the objections are declared valid then the fee would be refunded to the candidates.
