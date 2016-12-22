K'taka Govt Plans 100% Quota For Kannadigas in Blue-Collar Jobs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning to introduce 100% reservation to Kannadigas in blue-collar jobs in private sector industries across the state.

The state labour department has released the draft amendments to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules of 1961 to this end.

Sources said, the government has already drafted the new move and it will be placed in the Assembly after going through the legality of the amendment.

The objections raised in the amendment will also be taken up in the assembly.

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad said, "The amendment will ensure job opportunities to the local people."

He said, "The industry houses get lot of concession from the government, be it land cost, tax rebate etc and therefore they also need to encourage the local talent. Employers' attitude needs to be changed. We will place it before the cabinet and I am hopeful that there will be no roadblock."

The move is not just for manufacturing sector but also for IT and Biotech sector. An industry can hire an outsider if there is not Kannadiga available for the job. A Kannadiga according to the new draft is someone who is born in Karnataka or lived in the state for not less than 15 years and knows to read, write, speak and understand Kannada.