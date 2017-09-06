KUK BA BBA and B.Com Results April/May 2017 Released on kuk.ac.in
Kurukshetra University has announced the results of Bachelor of Arts 2nd Year April-2017, Bachelor of Business Administration 2nd Semester May-2017 and Bachelor of Commerce 4th Semester May 2017.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://kuk.ac.in/.
KUK BA BBA Second and B.Com Fourth Semester Results have been declared by the Kurukshetra University (KUK) on its official website kuk.ac.in. The University has shared Bachelor of Arts 2nd Year April-2017, Bachelor of Business Administration 2nd Semester May-2017 and Bachelor of Commerce 4th Semester May 2017 results.
The students who had appeared in the above mentioned exams can check their results by following the instructions below:
How to Check KUK BA BBA and B.Com Results April/May 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website kuk.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Results from the left side bar
Step 3: Click on the relevant link for which you wish to see the results viz:
B.A. IInd Year April-2017
Or
B.B.A. IInd Sem. May-2017
Or
B.Com. IVth Sem. May-2017
Step 4: The above links will open pdf and you can check your result by doing a CTRL+F with Roll Number or Registration Number.
Step 5: Save the pdf for future reference.
Kurukshetra University (KUK) is located at Kurukshetra in the state of Haryana, India. It was established on 11th January 1957 and was set up to promote Sanskrit Language.
Today, the University offers various Under Graduate and Post Graduate programs for different streams and subjects and lakhs of students register with KUK to pursue their educational career. Kurukshetra University held the Bachelor of Arts 2nd Year in the month of April this year, Bachelor of Business Administration 2nd Semester in May-2017 and Bachelor of Commerce 4th Semester in May 2017.
The results of the same have been declared and candidates can confirm their results from here and then apply for their next year or semester.
