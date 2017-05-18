DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Kulbhushan Case: Sushma Says ICJ Order a 'Great Relief', Thanks Attorney Salve
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday termed as a "great relief" the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order staying the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan and asserted that the government will "leave no stone unturned" to save him.
We are grateful to Mr.Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2017
She also thanked senior lawyer Harish Salve who India's attorney at the Hague and argued the case before the global court.
Swaraj said, "We are grateful to Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ. I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save (him)."
The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the familly of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2017
The ICJ at the Hague stayed the execution of 46-year-old Indian Navy officer Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.
ALSO READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav: 10 Things Harish Salve Said To Make India's Case at ICJ
ALSO READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: How ICJ Has Decided Death Penalty Appeals Against US
Recommended For You
- Prabhas Or Rana Daggubati: Anushka Shetty Reveals Who She Finds Hotter
- Sofia Marries Vlad at Temple of Awakening; Talks About 'Sacred Orgasm'
- Mystery Behind Washington Sundar's Name Finally Revealed
- 6 Times Shraddha's Fashion Choices Were Something More Than Disappointing
- Facebook Faces 110 Million Euro Fine by EU Over Deceptive WhatsApp Data