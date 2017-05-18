DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: International Court of Justice to Deliver Verdict Today
MNS supporters take out a bike rally to protest against the death sentence awarded to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani court. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at 3:30pm IST on Thursday, just 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.
"The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its Order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by India in the Jadhav Case (India v. Pakistan), tomorrow on Thursday 18 May 2017.
"A public sitting will take place at noon (3:30pm IST) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the Court, will read the court's decision," the international court said in a release on Wednesday.
During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.
Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.
India is represented by its 'agent' Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry and the case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve.
It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.
(With PTI inputs)
