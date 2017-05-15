Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Desperate Pak Tries to Stall Proceedings at ICJ

May 15, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

Justice In A Terror State

- Jadhav sentenced under field general court martial by an extra-legal military court



- Military tribunal consists of 3 officers, each with one year of service experience



- Military court can try any person arrested under military act



- Military court not required to frame formal chargesheet against accused



- Tribunal under the control of military command, judge or advocate not necessary



- The accused is not entitled to defence counsel



- The case may be determined by military members not trained in law



- The decision of the army court cannot be challenged before any court of law