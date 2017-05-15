Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Desperate Pak Tries to Stall Proceedings at ICJ

Event Highlights
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Monday hear India’s plea for suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty. A Pakistan military court had sentenced the Indian national to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, this year.
Stay tuned for Live updates:
- Jadhav sentenced under field general court martial by an extra-legal military court
- Military tribunal consists of 3 officers, each with one year of service experience
- Military court can try any person arrested under military act
- Military court not required to frame formal chargesheet against accused
- Tribunal under the control of military command, judge or advocate not necessary
- The accused is not entitled to defence counsel
- The case may be determined by military members not trained in law
- The decision of the army court cannot be challenged before any court of law
The glaring loopholes
- Why would a spy carry documents connecting him to his country?
- Indian intelligence officials pointed out multiple errors in Jadhav's stated 'confession'
- There are glaring inconsistencies on where Jadhav was arrested from
- Jadhav retired from navy in 2013, became a businessman with no ties to govt
Top Pakistan Govt Sources on Jadhav:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive and hanging will happen only after all judicial and appeal process over.
- Pakistan wants stay on proceedings immediately
- Pakistan authorities open all backchannels to put stay on proceedings
- Pakistan sent emissary from UAE who is close friend of ICJ judge to put stay on proceedings
- Emissary asked to convince judge that there are still three important steps to go before hanging
- Pakistan wants ICJ to put stay and come back again last appeal is done in hanging
- Meeting with Jindal and Nawaz Sharif was also part of backchannels efforts by Pakistan govt to ease out current situation
(Manoj Gupta, CNN-News18)
This is an excellent move by India. Kulbhushan Jadhav's case is being tried by military court. Pakistan cannot make undue decision. Pakistan cannot influence any judge in ICJ. It doesn’t matter if ex-ambassador of Pakistan is friends with any judge in ICJ: Awais Shaikh, Sarabjit's Lawyer to CNN-News18
India has a very good case.It is clear Pak violated all rules,both in trial & human rights:AG Mukul Rohatgi on ICJ hearing #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/oxY3SN9Gzx— ANI (@ANI_news) May 15, 2017
Here's India's plea to ICJ
- Immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to the accused
- Declaring the sentence of the military court brazen defiance of the Vienna Convention
- Restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded & directing it to take steps to annul the decision
- If Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, then ICJ should declare the decision illegal
What is likely to be Pakistan's response?
- Pakistan will insist this case will follow its domestic laws not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav case
- Consular access can be denied in cases related to national security
- Jadhav was tried in a military court as he was a former naval officer
- It may also say that all legal remedies have not been exhausted yet in Pakistan and so it is not the right time for ICJ to intervene
Key points of the petition to be argued by senior advocate Harish Salve:
- Blatant violations of the Vienna convention on consular relations
- India was not informed of Kulbhushan Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest
- Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights
- Pakistan denying India its right of consular access to Jadhav despite repeated requests
Here's all you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer who Pakistan alleges is a spy for the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)
- Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested allegedly from Balochistan after he entered from Iran
- The Indian government, on the other hand, believed that he was picked up from Iran
- In April 2016, the Pakistan govt had slapped terrorism and sabotage charges against him
- In March this year, Pakistani adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz told the country’s Upper House that Islamabad won’t extradite Jadhav
- Kulbhushan Jadhav was denied consular access by Pakistan
