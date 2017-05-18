Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: PM Modi Expresses Satisfaction, Lauds Salve

May 18, 2017 4:53 pm (IST)

Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends pray for him

While a battery of legal luminaries worked hard for former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav at The Hague, his friends did their bit back home in Mumbai -- with prayers seeking a favourable verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Tulshidas Pawar, Jadhav's childhood friend, and others organised a Ganesh Puja, offering prayers for his life.

"I was there when Kulbhushan filled up the entrance exam form for the National Defence Academy, which he eventually joined. I also attended his Passing Out Parade at the NDA," Pawar told PTI.

Jadhav's friends in the Prithvi Nandan Society in central Mumbai's Lower Parel area, where he grew up, began the Ganesh puja in the morning.