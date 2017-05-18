Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Pak Denying Consular Access to Hide Torture, Says Nikam

Event Highlights
The International Court of Justice will pronounce its verdict today on India’s appeal against the death sentence handed to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court.
Here’s a look at how the ICJ has ruled in similar cases in the past (Part 3):
In January 2003, Mexico took the US to the ICJ over a dispute concerning alleged violations of the Vienna Convention with respect to 54 Mexican nationals who were sentenced to death in the US. They requested the court to ensure that the US should not execute or set execution dates for any Mexican national before the court passed judgment. After establishing that it had jurisdiction to hear the case, the ICJ ruled that its jurisdiction lay only in establishing whether the US breached its obligations as listed under Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention and not functioning as “a court of criminal appeal”.
Here’s a look at how the ICJ has ruled in similar cases in the past (Part 2):
Germany vs United States
German national Walter LaGrand and his brother Karl were arrested in US state of Arizona in 1982 on suspicion of armed robbery and murder. In 1999, Germany instituted proceedings against the US for allegedly failing to inform the duo of their right to consular access, guaranteed by the Vienna Convention. The appeal was filed on the eve of the brothers’ execution. However, Karl was executed before the case started and Germany demanded that the US compensate his family and halt Walter’s execution till proceedings were pending. In its verdict the following day, the ICJ asked the US to ensure Walter was not executed during proceedings.
Here’s a look at how the ICJ has ruled in similar cases in the past:
Paraguay vs United States
In April 1998, Paraguay had dragged United States to the ICJ alleging that the state of Virginia had violated Vienna Convention by failing to inform Angel Francisco Breard, a Paraguayan, of his right to contact the Paraguayan consulate for assistance after his arrest. A report in Firstpost, said The Hague had called on the US to "take all measures at its disposal" to prevent the execution of Breard, pending a final decision in the proceedings instituted by Paraguay. However, Breard was executed on April 14, five days after the verdict. Paraguay later withdrew the case.
Students of a school in Moradabad, UP hold special ceremony in support of Kulbhushan Jadhav
Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend Vijay Kanojia on today's International Court's verdict: "The whole country is waiting, hoping to hear a verdict in our favour and we know it will be in our favour...The truth will emerge victorious...This will be the best reply to Pakistan...The whole country will fight till he is released...We will get him back."
Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend Arvind Singh that he is extremely hopeful of a positive verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case. "We have been working very hard. From last one year, we have been campaigning on various social media platforms, physical human chain and application to the Governor. We are very hopefull that the verdict is going to be in our favour.The whole world knows what Pakistan has been upto in this case."
After India demolishes Pakistan's arguments to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Haque- the International Court of Justice will pronounce its verdict today, however, the verdict is not binding on any nation. Here is India's argument:
* Gross violation of the Vienna Convention on consular relations.
* India has not been granted consular access despite 16 requests.
* Kulbhushan Jadhav's family has not been granted visas to meet him.
* The accused, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was not informed of his rights on being arrested.
* He was kidnapped from Iran and baseless charges were foisted upon him.
* He is an innocent Indian who is not a serving naval officer as alleged by Pakistan.
ICJ to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Take a look at India, Pak's claims and counter claims over Jadhav.
Why India should get a favourable order today at the ICJ (part-3):
4) Pakistan has complained India is unwilling to explain the false passport, which bore a Muslim name and was found in Jadhav’s possession. But if Pakistan wants India to explain this, then why not grant the consular access thereby accepting India's role in the adjudication process. Pakistan may just fall in a trap of its own should the ICJ accept this argument.
5) Pakistan has also claimed that Jadhav's legal remedies have not exhausted and hence there is no "urgency" to seek "Provisional Measures". But India has successfully demonstrated there is no stay on Jadhav's execution and he could be executed any moment, necessitating the urgent intervention.
Why India should get a favourable order today at the ICJ (part-2):
3) Pakistan's argument that consular access is a matter of discretion for a law enforcement agency when the foreign national has been accused of spying has also been met by India. India has questioned various facts of the case, including how Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran, why India's repeated requests for consular access were shot down by Pakistan, a trial was conducted without informing Kulbhushan Jadhav and without supplying a copy of the chargesheet or even the judgment. The moot point that India has appealed: Graver the charges, greater the need for continued adherence to the Vienna Convention, for it would involve the life of people and relations between States.
Why India should get a favourable order today at the ICJ:
1) India has been very meticulous and succinct in asking for a limited relief. What it prays for now is a stay on Jadhav's execution. If the stay is granted, not just that main relief will have to be adjudicated but India will get time to look for a diplomatic and political solution.
2) Its counsel Harish Salve has aptly pre-empted Pakistan's argument on the 2008 bilateral treaty between the two countries. While Pakistan contends India cannot be allowed to invoke Vienna Convention in the wake of the bilateral treaty, Salve has maintained that bilateral treaty cannot affect India's right to protect its citizens under the Vienna Convention.
Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, on International Court of Justice verdict:
"I want the country to pray for Kulbhushan Jhadav. The verdict will be in India's favour. The way India has presented Kulbhushan Jadhav's case - the decision will be in India's favour. It will be a historical decision and the truth will win."
RECAP | Salve alleged that the confession admitting that Kulbhushan Jadhav worked for India's external spy agency R&AW and his involvement in terror activities was extracted in a military custody, Salve said. He urged the court to direct Pakistan to see that Kulbhushan Jadhav was not executed and "no action is taken that might prejudice the rights of India or Kulbhushan Jadhav with respect to any decision the court may render on the merits of the case".
RECAP | India's lawyer Harish Salve alleged that the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav was held under "farcical" circumstances in violation of the Vienna Convention. The lawyer told the court that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in 2016 from Iran where he was pursuing his business after retiring from the Indian Navy, brought to Pakistan and was shown to have been arrested in Balochistan and presented as an alleged Indian spy.
RECAP | India is represented by its 'agent' Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry and the case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve. It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.
RECAP | Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.
RECAP | India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution. During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.
