Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Pak Denying Consular Access to Hide Torture, Says Nikam

May 18, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Here’s a look at how the ICJ has ruled in similar cases in the past (Part 3):

Mexico vs United States:

In January 2003, Mexico took the US to the ICJ over a dispute concerning alleged violations of the Vienna Convention with respect to 54 Mexican nationals who were sentenced to death in the US. They requested the court to ensure that the US should not execute or set execution dates for any Mexican national before the court passed judgment. After establishing that it had jurisdiction to hear the case, the ICJ ruled that its jurisdiction lay only in establishing whether the US breached its obligations as listed under Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention and not functioning as “a court of criminal appeal”.