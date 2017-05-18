LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Pak Will be Exposed at ICJ Today, Says Nikam

News18.com | May 18, 2017, 9:19 AM IST
Event Highlights

The International Court of Justice will pronounce its verdict today on India’s appeal against the death sentence handed to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 18, 2017 8:15 am (IST)

Ujjwal Nikam, the 26/11 Mumbai attack public prosecutor said on Kulbhusan Jhadav case:  "It's a big day for India, Pakistan will be exposed today. Pakistan has violated Vienna convention."


May 18, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, on International Court of Justice verdict: 

"I want the country to pray for Kulbhushan Jhadav. The verdict will be in India's favour," says Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh.


May 18, 2017 7:55 am (IST)

RECAP | Salve alleged that the confession admitting that Kulbhushan Jadhav worked for India's external spy agency R&AW and his involvement in terror activities was extracted in a military custody, Salve said. He urged the court to direct Pakistan to see that Kulbhushan Jadhav was not executed and "no action is taken that might prejudice the rights of India or Kulbhushan Jadhav with respect to any decision the court may render on the merits of the case". 


May 18, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

 

RECAP | India's lawyer Harish Salve alleged that the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav was held under "farcical" circumstances in violation of the Vienna Convention. The lawyer told the court that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in 2016 from Iran where he was pursuing his business after retiring from the Indian Navy, brought to Pakistan and was shown to have been arrested in Balochistan and presented as an alleged Indian spy.


May 18, 2017 7:39 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Harish Salve Charged Re 1 For Fighting Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case: Swaraj
May 18, 2017 7:38 am (IST)

RECAP | India is represented by its 'agent' Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry and the case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve. It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.


May 18, 2017 7:37 am (IST)

RECAP | Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.


May 18, 2017 7:36 am (IST)

RECAP | India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution. During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.


May 18, 2017 7:34 am (IST)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday, just 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.


