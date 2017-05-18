Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Pak Will be Exposed at ICJ Today, Says Nikam

May 18, 2017 7:36 am (IST)

RECAP | India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution. During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.