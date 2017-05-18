Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Pak Will be Exposed at ICJ Today, Says Nikam

Event Highlights
The International Court of Justice will pronounce its verdict today on India’s appeal against the death sentence handed to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court.
Stay tuned for live updates:
RECAP | Salve alleged that the confession admitting that Kulbhushan Jadhav worked for India's external spy agency R&AW and his involvement in terror activities was extracted in a military custody, Salve said. He urged the court to direct Pakistan to see that Kulbhushan Jadhav was not executed and "no action is taken that might prejudice the rights of India or Kulbhushan Jadhav with respect to any decision the court may render on the merits of the case".
RECAP | India's lawyer Harish Salve alleged that the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav was held under "farcical" circumstances in violation of the Vienna Convention. The lawyer told the court that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in 2016 from Iran where he was pursuing his business after retiring from the Indian Navy, brought to Pakistan and was shown to have been arrested in Balochistan and presented as an alleged Indian spy.
RECAP | India is represented by its 'agent' Deepak Mittal, who is the head of the Pakistan division in the external affairs ministry and the case is argued by its lead attorney Harish Salve. It is after 18 years that the two neighbours were fighting it out at the ICJ. Last time, Pakistan had moved the ICJ seeking its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.
RECAP | Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While India asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy, Pakistan claims to have arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province.
RECAP | India, whose request for consular access to Jadhav was turned down 16 times, had approached the ICJ on May 8, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention and conducting a "farcical trial" for convicting Jadhav without a "shred of evidence" following which the court had stayed his execution. During its submission to the ICJ on May 15 at a public hearing, India had demanded the immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over.
