Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live: Window to Appeal Closes Today

India has scored a major diplomatic victory over Pakistan with the International Court of Justice staying the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. The UN's highest judicial body also asked Pakistan to take "all measures" to ensure that Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage, is not executed till the court delivers its final verdict on the issue.

India has hailed the verdict while Pakistan remains in denial over the ICJ’s jurisdiction.

