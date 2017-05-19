DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Meet the 'Wise Men' Behind the ICJ Ruling
Presiding judge Ronny Abraham of France (center) reads the World Court's verdict in the case brought by India against Pakistan in The Hague (AP Photo)
The Hague: The ICJ verdict on Thursday staying former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution was pronounced by its head Ronny Abraham, an international human rights law expert who has served in the Court of Justice of the European Communities.
After months of bilateral tension, the ICJ ruling has come as a great relief to Jadhav's family and the people of India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing satisfaction on the judgment.
The UN's highest judicial body, which had earlier provisionally stayed Jadhav's sentence on May 9, also instructed Pakistan to inform it "of all the measures taken in implementation of the present order".
ALSO READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Blow-by-blow Account of How India Trumped Pakistan
Abraham also served as the "Director of Legal Affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1998-2005)", according to the ICJ website.
Before his appointment to the ICJ, he served, from 1998 to 2005, as the head of the Legal Affairs Directorate at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in charge of advising the government on legal matters in the fields of general international public law, European Union law, international human rights law, the law of the sea and the Antarctic.
He also spent time in academia, being a professor of international law, at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (until 1998).
ALSO READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak in Denial; India Suggests it Read Verdict
Abraham also was an Associate Professor at the University of Paris X-Nanterre (1997-2003).
The Somalia-born judge has also served as a Legal Adviser and Director of the Office of International Standards and Legal Affairs (March 2001-January 2009).
ALSO READ | ICJ Stays Jadhav's Execution, Supports India's Demand For Consular Access
Bhandari is a member of the ICJ since April 27, 2012 and his term is to expire on February 5, next year.
The ICJ on Thursday also said, "The court also decides that, until it has given its final decision, it shall remain seized of the matters which form the subject matter of this order."
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir: Kolkata's Knight With a Purpose
- Skoda Karoq Unveiled Globally, To Sit Below the Kodiaq SUV
- Deepika Padukone Slays In A Brandon Maxwell Gown At Cannes 2017
- Prabhas Or Rana Daggubati: Anushka Shetty Reveals Who She Finds Hotter
- Google Android O Preview: Smart Text Selection, Picture-in-Picture, Android Go And More