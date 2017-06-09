Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pak Wants Ad Hoc Judge at ICJ, to Rake up 2008 Pact

New Delhi: As delegates from India and Pakistan met the president of the International Court of Justice, Ronny Abraham to discuss the future course of proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan expressed its intention to appoint an Ad Hoc judge to be there in all the proceedings of the case and India requested for at least release or acquittal of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Attorney General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali who led the Pakistani delegation informed Judge Abraham that Pakistan’s intended to appoint a judge Ad Hoc who will sit on the bench of the Court for all proceedings in this case, including the substantive hearing.

A UN document accessed by News18 shows that the “Agreement on consular access between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of India” which was signed on May 21, 2008 was registered by Pakistan with the United Nations Secretariat on May 17, 2017, vide registration number 54471 and is now listed in the UN Treaty Collections.



However the Indian application sought “at least release or acquittal” of Kulbhushan Jadhav. But Pakistan’s counsel, QC Khawar Qureshi had on May 15 submitted that “India can never request this from the world court.”

Another notable development that has taken place in the case is the registration of the ‘2008 bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan concerning consular relations’ with the UN Secretariat.

“By registering the 2008 agreement with the UN Secretariat, Pakistan would claim that it has the right to invoke the said agreement and hence is not governed by the VCCR. Registration was the only defect and now they have fixed that. Looks like we are in a long fight in the court,” said Begoore.

This was done a day before the world court ordered staying the execution of Jadhav till the pendency of the proceedings to grant India consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Pakistan's contention during the first round of hearing was that the 2008 bilateral agreement would render the VCCR redundant and therefore leave ICJ without jurisdiction over the dispute. But Harish Salve appearing for India had clarified that the agreement was not registered with the UN and unless registered, it cannot be invoked according to the text of the UN Charter.

However, Pakistan seems to again rake up this agreement at the ICJ. Yateesh Begoore, a public international lawyer and a former law clerk who had worked at the ICJ, told News18 that this now will lead to a “long court battle.”

Even as per the official press release from the office of the AG of Pakistan on Friday, post meeting the president of the world court, it stated that the country was confident of winning a the ICJ.

“The Government of Pakistan is fully confident that India can never succeed in its application. India can never obtain acquittal or release of Commander Jadhav on the basis of its application to the International Court,” read the press release.

On Friday the delegation of Pakistan was led by the Attorney General for Pakistan. Other members of the delegation included Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Director General for South Asia in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Head of International Disputes Unit in the Office of the Attorney General, Mr. Khawar Qureshi QC, Counsel for Pakistan.

The President of the Court, according to the release also sought the views of the parties as to ascertain an approximate time for filing their written submissions. Pakistan has urged the world court to adopt an “expedited timetable” for the substantive hearing and now the court is slated to announce the timetable shortly.