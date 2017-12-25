Kulbhushan Jadhav Reunion LIVE: After Jadhav's Meeting With Family, Pakistan Calls Him Face of Indian Terror

Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Aakarshuk Sarna brings you LIVE updates:
#BringBackJadhav -- Pakistan should have allowed #KulbhushanJadhav and wife meet one-on-one. But Pak lacks basic human decency: @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/WLcmwUrRMf— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 25, 2017
Pakistan foreign office says the meeting has no link to and will have no bearing on the case underway in the International Court of Justice. Its spokesperson Mohd Faisal says negotiations are difficult as both sides have national interests. “We had to come at a meeting point, so we did not accept some of their (India's) conditions. There were more than 3 conditions by Indians to which we didn't agree,” he says.
#BringBackJadhav -- I am thankful to Pakistan and ministry for this meet. I had requested to meet my mother and wife, I am really thankful to the Government of Pakistan: #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/sw0CqBYHw3— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 25, 2017
Kulbhushan's friend Sachin Kale says the meeting was a result of the international pressure put on Pakistan. “They were forced to organise this meeting,” he says, but adds that this was not a person to person meeting. The family of Jadhav met him from behind a glass partition and spoke via intercom. “We are looking forward to a statement from Kulbhushan's family.”
Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife leave from Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad as their meeting with him ended. The meeting lasted for roughly 40 minutes. The family will now head to the Indian High Commission for lunch, and will leave for the airport from there around 5pm IST.
#KulbhushanJadhav's mother and his wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad after their meeting with him ended. Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh also present. pic.twitter.com/kpWP7VVUzm— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
MEETING ENDS | The Pakistan Foreign Office has issued photos from inside the meeting venue even as there are reports emerging that meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother has ended.
Meeting between Commander Kulbushan Jhadev & his family in progress pic.twitter.com/THG925V1fO— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017
More photos emerge from inside the Pakistan Foreign Office, where Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother after being kept under illegal detention.
#BringBackJadhav -- Separated by glass window, #KulbhushanJadhav meets his mother and wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad. Family not allowed to meet one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/QZbwLJdvxU— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 25, 2017
NO PRIVATE MEETING | Denied a one-on-one meeting, former Indian Navy office Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad sitting across a glass partition and speaking on a speaker phone. The phones that were provided to Jadhav and his family for the interaction were only speaker-enabled, with the receiver sealed so that they are not able to have any private conversations.
Officers of the Pakistan Foreign Office are seen closely monitoring the brief interaction that Kulbhushan Jadhav was allowed to have with his mother and wife after a 22-month wait. Jadhav was not allowed to meet his family in close proximity and was only seated in different rooms, meeting them from across a glass partition.
FIRST PHOTOS OF JADHAV SINCE DETENTION | In an exclusive photo clicked at the Pakistan Foreign Office, Kulbhushan Jadhav is seen interacting with his mother and wife across a glass partition. Jadhav wearing a blue coat can be seen sitting in a separate room from his family members who he is meeting after 22 months since his illegal detention.
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife walk into the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad.
Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his mother, wife after 2 years. #BringBackJadhav pic.twitter.com/zBhc3MhIIr— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 25, 2017
From Pakistan's side, Foreign Office Director India Dr Fareha Bugti was present at the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife. The two women arrived in the capital via Dubai in a commercial flight and are expected to leave soon after the meeting where they will be accompanied by Singh. Strict security measures are in place at the ministry, officials said.
The wife and mother greeted the media after arrival but refused to respond to questions. Kulbhushan Jadhav's family arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Indian High Commission where the wife and mother of Jadhav halted for more than half an hour. Jadhav was at the MOFA before the arrival of his family. It was not known where he had been kept before being transported to the ministry.
Accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and a woman Pakistani official, TV footage showed Kulbhushan Jadhav's family entering the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the door shutting behind them. "The meeting between Jadhav and his wife and mother has started," Pakistani officials said.
