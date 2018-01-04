Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Thanks' Pakistan in New Video Released by Islamabad

The Pakistan Foreign Office released a new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday where he can be purportedly seen thanking the Pakistan government for allowing him to meet his mother and wife.The video has been released just a few days after the Pakistan Foreign Office released photos of Jadhav meeting his wife and mother in Islamabad. In the video, Jadhav appears to be saying that his mother and wife were happy to meet him. “She was satisfied with my health. I am okay here and they don’t harm me,” Jadhav is heard saying.However, questions are being raised on the authenticity and timing of the video. While there has been no statement from Jadhav’s family, News18 did speak to a friend of the Navy officer. “The last time the family met him, the photos showed that he had injuries. So, now they are on a back foot. This video looks like Pakistan is putting pressure on him to make a statement. This is an old game of our neighbour,” said Sachin Suresh Kale, Jadhav’s friend.His views were voiced by another friend of Jadhav’s, Arvind Singh. “Look at the last video they released, it looked like he was a robot, with no expressions. There could not have been a more trained statement. Just like the last one, I think this is also doctored,” said Singh.The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said, “It appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and wellbeing.”According to MEA officials, Jadhav’s mother has said that he “looked and behaved differently.” “He was not his own self… he has puffed cheeks and he seems to be under a lot of stress,” she told MEA.