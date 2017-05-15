Kulbushan Jadhav Case Live: ICJ to Decide on India's Plea Today

May 15, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

What is likely to be Pakistan's response?

- Pakistan will insist this case will follow its domestic laws not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav case



- Consular access can be denied in cases related to national security



- Jadhav was tried in a military court as he is a naval officer



- It may also say that all legal remedies have not been exhausted yet in Pakistan and so it is not the right time for ICJ to intervene