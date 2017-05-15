LIVE NOW
Kulbushan Jadhav Case Live: ICJ to Decide on India's Plea Today

News18.com | May 15, 2017, 8:30 AM IST
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Monday hear India’s plea for suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty. A Pakistan military court had sentenced the Indian national to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, this year.

May 15, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

May 15, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

Kulbhushan Jadhav's case timeline cannot be said but India has a stronger case. India has a very good chance. Pakistan has violated all the rules: Mukul Rohtagi


May 15, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Here's India's plea to ICJ

- Immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to the accused
 

- Declaring the sentence of the military court brazen defiance of the Vienna Convention


- Restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded & directing it to take steps to annul the decision


- If Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, then ICJ should declare the decision illegal


May 15, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

What is likely to be Pakistan's response?

- Pakistan will insist this case will follow its domestic laws not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav case
 

- Consular access can be denied in cases related to national security


- Jadhav was tried in a military court as he is a naval officer


- It may also say that all legal remedies have not been exhausted yet in Pakistan and so it is not the right time for ICJ to intervene


May 15, 2017 9:18 am (IST)

May 15, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Key points of the petition to be argued by senior advocate Harish Salve:
 

- Blatant violations of the Vienna convention on consular relations


- India was not informed of Kulbhushan Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest


- Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights


- Pakistan denying India its right of consular access to Jadhav despite repeated requests


May 15, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Here's all you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav:
 

- Kulbhushan Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer who Pakistan alleges is a spy for the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)
 

- Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested allegedly from Balochistan after he entered from Iran


- The Indian government, on the other hand, believed that he was picked up from Iran


- In April 2016, the Pakistan govt had slapped terrorism and sabotage charges against him


- In March this year, Pakistani adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz told the country’s Upper House that Islamabad won’t extradite Jadhav


- Kulbhushan Jadhav was denied consular access by Pakistan


May 15, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

India has acknowledged Kulbhushan Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied that he was in any way connected to the government. The Indian government believed that he was picked up from Iran. 


May 15, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

May 15, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Senior counsel Harish Salve will represent India at the ICJ headquarters in the Hague


May 15, 2017 8:26 am (IST)

The Pakistan military court had sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, 2017.


May 15, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin hearing India's plea—seeking an immediate suspension of the death penalty awarded to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan—at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).


