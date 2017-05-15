Kulbushan Jadhav Case Live: ICJ to Decide on India's Plea Today

Event Highlights
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will on Monday hear India’s plea for suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty. A Pakistan military court had sentenced the Indian national to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, this year.
Stay tuned for Live updates:
India has a very good case.It is clear Pak violated all rules,both in trial & human rights:AG Mukul Rohatgi on ICJ hearing #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/oxY3SN9Gzx— ANI (@ANI_news) May 15, 2017
Here's India's plea to ICJ
- Immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to the accused
- Declaring the sentence of the military court brazen defiance of the Vienna Convention
- Restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded & directing it to take steps to annul the decision
- If Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, then ICJ should declare the decision illegal
What is likely to be Pakistan's response?
- Pakistan will insist this case will follow its domestic laws not Vienna Convention will be followed in Jadhav case
- Consular access can be denied in cases related to national security
- Jadhav was tried in a military court as he is a naval officer
- It may also say that all legal remedies have not been exhausted yet in Pakistan and so it is not the right time for ICJ to intervene
Key points of the petition to be argued by senior advocate Harish Salve:
- Blatant violations of the Vienna convention on consular relations
- India was not informed of Kulbhushan Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest
- Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights
- Pakistan denying India its right of consular access to Jadhav despite repeated requests
Here's all you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer who Pakistan alleges is a spy for the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)
- Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested allegedly from Balochistan after he entered from Iran
- The Indian government, on the other hand, believed that he was picked up from Iran
- In April 2016, the Pakistan govt had slapped terrorism and sabotage charges against him
- In March this year, Pakistani adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz told the country’s Upper House that Islamabad won’t extradite Jadhav
- Kulbhushan Jadhav was denied consular access by Pakistan
