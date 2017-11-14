GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kunal Kemmu Shares First Image of His Little Daughter

Kunal was in a live-in relationship with Soha, daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, since May 2013. They got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2017, 4:57 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah


Mumbai: On the occasion of Children's Day on Tuesday, actor Kunal Kemmu shared the first photograph of his "munchkin" Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kunal shared the image on Twitter and captioned it: "Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children's day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people Happy Children's Day."

Credit: @Kunal Kemmu

He welcomed his first bundle of joy with his actress-wife Soha Ali Khan in September 29.

Kunal was in a live-in relationship with Soha, daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, since May 2013. They got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015.

The pair have together worked in films like 99, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and Mr Joe B. Carvalho.
