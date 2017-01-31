New Delhi: In a significant move, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday cleared a proposal which ensures that any personnel who join the force in the ranks of Constables and Head Constable would get at least three promotions through the service life, thereby putting an end to stagnation in the lower ranks.

The move came on a day when Delhi Police got a new commissioner in Amulya Kumar Patnaik, who took over from Alok

Kumar Verma, appointed as the CBI director earlier this month.

During his tenure, Verma effected promotions to almost 26,000 personnel and the day he bed adieu to Delhi Police,

Baijal cleared the proposal.

Under the proposal, a person joining as constable will be promoted to the rank of a head constable after 15 years of service, and to assistant sub-inspector on the completion of 25 years and when he completes 30 years of service, he would be promoted as sub-inspector.

Similarly, a head constable will reach the level of an inspector by the time he completes 30 years of service,

thereby ending stagnation in the force where constables were stuck at the same level for almost 25 years of service.

The outgoing commissioner, Verma, on Tuesday made this announcement at his farewell parade. "While working at various position in Delhi Police, I felt that it is important to improve the standard of living of constables," Verma said.

Verma will assume charge as chief of CBI, which is his 24th posting in his 36-year-long career.