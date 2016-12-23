Najeeb Jung's Exit: Did BJP Leaders See It Coming?

Najeeb Jung's abrupt resignation as Delhi Lieutenant Governor has taken the general public by surprise, but many in the ruling dispensation told News18 they saw it coming.

“So it has happened,” exclaimed a top RSS functionary when told about the news as it broke.

Another BJP leader said Jung’s resignation was expected. And the reason: “Given the kind of hostility he was facing, it was only a matter of time.” The leader didn’t elaborate on the “hostility” he was hinting at – Whether he was saying the AAP-LG office turf war was too much for Jung to take, or if there were any fresh hostility between Jung and the Centre.

BJP Sources said Jung had expressed “a desire to move to academia” when he spoke to the PMO around three months ago. Yesterday around noon he was told he could go ahead and pursue his first love.

They also claimed that Jung was not consulted when MM Kutty was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Delhi. Apparently, the man in the loop with regard to this crucial appointment was Anil Baijal, former Home Secretary in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Incidentally, Baijal is considered to be one of the frontrunners for Jung’s post should his resignation is accepted.

BJP sources hinted that sweeping changes were being expected anyway in light of the Delhi municipal elections scheduled for March-April. BJP wants the local body polls to be an occasion to prove that the party has recovered from the drubbing it received at the hands of the AAP in the 2015 Assembly polls.

“These elections are crucial for us. But Jung had no connect with the Delhi BJP unit. That’s the reason why Manoj Tewari has been appointed,” a BJP leader said.