L-G Will Clear Mohalla Clinics by Tuesday, Says Sisodia

A day after a major confrontation between 43 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the L-G to resolve the issue. After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the press that the LG had promised to clear the files related to Mohalla Clinics by Tuesday.“The Honorable L-G has assured us that the Mohalla Clinic files would be cleared by Tuesday. If he has any queries, he will call us for clarification,” Sisodia said. Both sides seem to have struck an understanding over an issue that had boiled over to a confrontation at the LG’s residence.On Wednesday, 43 AAP MLAs went to meet the LG at his residence. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the MLAs had sought prior appointment before meeting the LG but Baijal said that he would only meet five of them. Security was beefed up at the LG’s residence as the MLAs insisted that they would not leave without meeting him. The LG eventually agreed to meet all of them. “In the meeting when they (MLAs) asked him about the status of mohalla clinics file, he got angry without any reason and left the meeting. The MLAs were extremely polite and there was no reason for Hon'ble L-G to get angry,” Bharadwaj said.The LG, however, said, “Unfortunately, the behavior of the members increasingly became… rude and discourteous. Despite being given a chronological status of the entire proposal and repeatedly being told by the LG that the proposal has been returned to the Chief Minister on 5th July 2017 with a request to address the complaints, the MLAs continued to behave in a belligerent manner without any interest in responding to facts and logic.”