Lack of Toilet Stinks up Amit Shah's Tribal Outreach in Madhya Pradesh

: In an embarrassing turn of events, Bhartiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, who was at a tribal household in Bhopal to have lunch on Sunday, learnt that the family didn't have a toilet, posing questions to state government's efforts under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.As scheduled, Shah, on his three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and other party office-bearers, reached the residence of tribal Kamal Singh Uike in village Sevania under Ratibad police station limits on the outskirts of the city Sunday afternoon.Exhibiting simplicity, the party chief had lunch served on a leaves platter. However, the endeavour ostensibly aimed at wooing the tribal vote bank backfired when the party president learnt that Uike's family comprising seven members goes out to answer nature's call.The family members, later, told media that they were yet to build a toilet. “We had submitted an application with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation six months ago for a toilet, but the civic body is yet to respond to their plea,” a member of the Uike family told media.The Uike family lives in a village which is stone's throw from the capital city of Bhopal, adjudged the second cleanest city in the 2017 Swachhta Survey, leading to further ignominy for the ruling party.Congress spokesperson KK Mishra took a swipe on BJP asking if the said lunch was a simple social message or a conspiracy by the state government and party state unit that felt tormented and hassled by the ‘autocratic’ attitude of Shah during his three-day visit.“The incident itself proves Rs 1500 cr toilet scam in MP,” said Mishra. With an eye on 2018 assembly polls, the party had planned Shah’s lunch at a tribal household during the latter’s three-day visit which concluded on Sunday.