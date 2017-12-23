Lalu's Bittersweet Moments in Judge Shivpal Singh’s Court

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been a frequent visitor to CBI Judge Shivpal Singh’s court since the Supreme Court ordered the RJD supremo in May to stand trial in all fodder scam cases.The frequent courtroom interactions between the two have created bittersweet moments for Lalu.On June 14, Singh asked Lalu, "Aap kaise hain (How are you)?” To this, the RJD leader replied, "Hum theek hain. Aap bulaye aur hum chale aaye (Sir I am fine. You called and I came.)”On another occasion, Lalu's counsel Prabhat Kumar sought exemption of his client from personal appearances but the judge declined. It compelled Lalu to personally plead with folded hands with the judge on June 30. He said, "Sir, I am not pressing but requesting you. Please exempt me from personal appearance. I am a political person and presidential election is also approaching fast. I have called a rally also."To this, Singh said, "This is an age of internet. What will you do? Your party workers have to do everything. I am not summoning you deliberately. Cases need to be completed within nine months. So, you will have to be here."In the next appearance, he did not allow Lalu to be accompanied by an attendant and removed the latter from court. Angered, Yadav on August 4 told reporters that he would move the Jharkhand High Court, seeking transfer of two fodder scam cases from Singh’s court."I don't feel I will get justice from this court. Through my lawyer, I filed a time petition before the CBI court to defer examination of my witnesses since I am to move a petition before the high court for transfer of two cases," Lalu had said.His lawyer Prabhat Kumar accused the judge of being prejudiced. On the same day, senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar, who appeared as a witness for Yadav, was pulled up by Singh for occupying the witness box without taking permission.The verdict on the Deoghar Treasury case, one of the fodder scam case, is scheduled for 3 pm on Saturday.