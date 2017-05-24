Lalu’s Daughter Misa Summoned by I-T Department for Questioning

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar have been summoned by the Income Tax Department for questioning.

“This is political vendetta. All of these are baseless rumours. It is Sushil Kumar Modi who is spreading the rumours. We will respond to the notice,” said RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari.

“ED, CBI, I-T and all such investigation agencies are parroting the government’s view,” alleged Tiwari.

Responding to the allegations, BJP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “It is very surprising to hear the RJD accusing me of spreading rumours. If there is corruption happening, it is my duty to speak about it. How is the government not supposed to take any action against corruption?”

“Do you think the charges against Lalu and his family are fictitious? There are so many allegations against them, all of which are true. I request the agencies to fast-track the investigation on them,” said Modi.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Chartered Accountant in its probe into a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case. CA Rajesh Agarwal is allegedly connected to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti.

Agarwal has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced in court on Tuesday, said I-T officials.

Agarwal was allegedly instrumental in providing accommodation entries to many high-profile people to help launder their funds. These included those being probed by the Income Tax Department in the Rs 1,000 crore benami land deals case allegedly linked to Lalu Prasad's family, an official said.​