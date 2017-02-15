Land Purchase: Allahabad HC Issues Notice to Mayawati, Brother
BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo Credit: PTI)
Lucknow: In a major setback to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in the midst of the crucial assembly polls, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to her with regard to a land purchase in 2006.
A bench of Chief Justice D.B. Bhonsle and Justice Yashwant Verma gave the order on a petition by Sandeep Bhati.
Notices were also issued to Mayawati's brother Anand and her nephew.
The case pertains to change in land use of a large stretch in her native village Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar to populated land, and then its subsequent allocation to her brother.
Recommended For You
- Beyond The Hype, Unai Emery is Stoking a 'French Revolution' in Europe
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Supporting Actress
- Five Times Kohli Took to Social Media to Profess His Love for Anushka Sharma
- Toyota Camry Hybrid Updated, Gets Launched at Rs 31.98 Lakh
- I Have No Reason to Stay in Athletics, Says Usain Bolt