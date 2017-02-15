Land Purchase: Allahabad HC Issues Notice to Mayawati, Brother

Lucknow: In a major setback to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in the midst of the crucial assembly polls, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to her with regard to a land purchase in 2006.

A bench of Chief Justice D.B. Bhonsle and Justice Yashwant Verma gave the order on a petition by Sandeep Bhati.

Notices were also issued to Mayawati's brother Anand and her nephew.

The case pertains to change in land use of a large stretch in her native village Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar to populated land, and then its subsequent allocation to her brother.