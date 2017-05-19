X
Landslide on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, 1500 Feared Stranded
Representative image
Gopeshwar: Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded after a landslide near Vishnuprayag in
Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.
District Collector Ashish Joshi said that BRO (Border Roads Organisation) personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for the traffic by Saturday afternoon.
He also said efforts are on to provide all facilities to 1,000-1,500 pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.
First Published: May 19, 2017, 10:11 PM IST
