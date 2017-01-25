Lankan Airline Crew Crawl to Enter Restricted Area at Madurai

Madurai: A video showing crew members of an international airline entering a restricted area at the airport by crawling under the barbed wire fence has gone viral.

The operating crew of a SriLankan Airlines flight on Tuesday had taken a de tour through the red-sand pathway to reach the fence and then crawl into the airport through the gap in the fence.

"Thus they have bypassed the airport security. The reason may be they got stuck due to some local protest," said an official.

CISF Inspector Swaminathan said he was not aware of the incident but added they had asked officials to lay a impenetrable fence and the job would be done soon.

The incident could have happened in an area beyond the CISF security arena, he said.

He further said wherever CISF personnel were posted, nobody can penetrate the security.

In the video, the hostesses in blue-green saris are seen handing over their handbags and then ducking through the fence.