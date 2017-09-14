GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Lashkar Commander Abu Ismail, Amarnath Attack Mastermind, Killed in Kashmir

Ismail, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was shot dead along with another LeT operative in an operation conducted on the outskirts of Srinagar.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2017, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Srinagar: Abu Ismail, the top Lashkar commander, who is believed to have orchestrated and carried out the attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in July, in which nine pilgrims were killed, was shot dead along with another LeT operative in an operation conducted on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday.

Abu Ismail's death is a big success for the forces, who had counted him as one of the most wanted men in Kashmir along with four others.

According to sources, the encounter had started around 2.16 pm in Aaribagh of Nowgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar. It lasted for 15 minutes. The terrorists were holed up in a house when the forces launched the operation.

Security agencies had launched a manhunt to nab Ismail soon after the attack on pilgrims on July 11. Ismail was a Pakistani national and dubbed to be the successor to Lashkar’s Kashmir chief, Abu Dujana, a dreaded terrorist and one of the most wanted men in Kashmir. Ismail was supported by local militants in the attack.

Speaking to News18, Kashmir’s Director General of Police SP Vaid confirmed the death of Ismail. Calling him Lashkar’s most important man in the Valley, he said it would be a huge blow for the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

“Ismal was involved in the attack on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The attack has been avenged,” he said, adding that people of the Valley need peace and “good days are back.”

Giving more details about the encounter, Vaid said that security forces had received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area and mounted an operation. He said the two terrorists killed are Pakistani nationals. “Two weapons have been recovered from them,” he added.

new-piktochart_23380942_d2a7513ff12240fd014847dcee8daa64b6a154a4

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES