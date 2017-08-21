GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Latest Savings Interest Rates and What Other Options You Can Look For After the Rate Cut?

Updated:August 21, 2017, 4:38 PM IST
Latest Savings Interest Rates and What Other Options You Can Look For After the Rate Cut?
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Following in the footsteps of India’s largest money lender, State Bank of India, other banks also have started slashing their interest rates on saving accounts owing to the rate of inflation and surplus money caused due to demonetization.

Most of the banks have changed only the interest rate offered on accounts with amounts lower than ₹1 Crore and the interest rates for accounts with balance exceeding ₹1 Crore remains unchanged so far.

The primary reason for this interest rate cut that since the real interest was very high, banks had the option to either increase the MCLR or cut down the interest rates on saving accounts and so most of them chose the latter.

Amongst others, banks like Bank of Baroda, Karnataka Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank have also slashed their rate of interests.


Name of Bank
Interest Rate
1Axis Bank4.00%
2Allahabad Bank4.00%
3Andhra Bank4.00%
4Bank of Baroda3.50%
5Bank of India4.00%
6Bank of Maharashtra4.00%
7Canara Bank4.00%
8Central Bank of India4.00%
9Citibank4.00%
10DBS Bank7.00%
11DCB Bank4.00%
12Dena Bank4.00%
13Deutche Bank4.00%
14Federal Bank4.00%
15HDFC Bank4.00%
16HSBC Bank4.00%
17ICICI Bank4.00%
18Indian Bank4.00%
19IDBI Bank4.00%
20IDFC Bank4.00%
21IndusInd Bank5.50%
22J&K Bank4.00%
23Kotak Bank6.00%
24PNB Bank4.00%
25RBL Bank7.10%
26Standard Chartered Bank4.00%
27State Bank of India4.00%
28Union Bank of India4.00%
29UCO Bank4.00%
30Yes Bank6.00%
31Corporation Bank4.00%
32Karnataka Saving Bank4.00%
33Oriental Bank of Commerce4.00%
34Dhanlaxmi Bank4.00%
35Syndicate Bank4.00%
36Bandhan Bank6.00%
37Lakshmi Vilas Bank4.00%
38City Union Bank3.50%
39Indian Overseas Bank4.00%
40Punjab and Sind Bank4.00%
41Vijaya Bank4.00%
42Shamrao Vittal Bank4.00%


Now that due to the slashing of interest rates, savings account doesn’t seem like a decent enough option, let’s take a look at some of the other similar saving options:

Small banks

Market experts expect that only the large public sector and private sector banks will compete in the race of slashing the savings interest rates whereas the smaller banks will keep their rates unchanged in order to increase their customer base. So, customers can open their bank accounts to any of these smaller banks to prevent the slashing of the interest rates affecting their savings. RBL Bank as well as Bandhan Bank, are still offering 7% interest on deposits.

E-Payments Banks

Digital payment banks like India Post, Airtel and Paytm are despite the slashing of interest rates, offering lucrative interests rates on saving accounts. Airtel is offering as high as 7.25% rate of interest on deposits. Many such platforms like Jio Payments Bank, NSDL Payments Bank and FINO Payments Bank are expected to follow their footsteps. Depending upon the amount India Post Payments Bank is offering 4.5% to 5.5% interest while Paytm is offering 4% annual interest.
